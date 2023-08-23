Rain and wind move across the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain will move through Southwest Alaska on Wednesday afternoon and evening. That same system will bring rain into Southcentral by early Thursday morning.

The rain will move onto the southern Kenai Peninsula by early Thursday morning and then spread across the Southcentral region. Anchorage will see some light rain coming through Thursday during the morning commute. Prince William Sound will get the most rain from this first storm with Cordova likely to see more than 2 inches of rain by Friday morning.

Winds are expected to pick up along Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will come out of the Southeast 30-40 mph.

The Kuskokwim Delta is looking to see high surf and seas as this system moves through. This could mean 2 to 5 feet above normal high tide. The National Weather Service recommends making sure any items on the immediate coast be pulled back.

The storm that moved across the northern Arctic Coast Wednesday night is still impacted the region with a High Surf Advisory in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds out of the west will gust 40 to 50 mph through the morning but should diminish by the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.