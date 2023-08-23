Rain and wind move across the state

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain will move through Southwest Alaska on Wednesday afternoon and evening. That same system will bring rain into Southcentral by early Thursday morning.

The rain will move onto the southern Kenai Peninsula by early Thursday morning and then spread across the Southcentral region. Anchorage will see some light rain coming through Thursday during the morning commute. Prince William Sound will get the most rain from this first storm with Cordova likely to see more than 2 inches of rain by Friday morning.

Winds are expected to pick up along Turnagain Arm and the higher elevations around Anchorage starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will come out of the Southeast 30-40 mph.

The Kuskokwim Delta is looking to see high surf and seas as this system moves through. This could mean 2 to 5 feet above normal high tide. The National Weather Service recommends making sure any items on the immediate coast be pulled back.

The storm that moved across the northern Arctic Coast Wednesday night is still impacted the region with a High Surf Advisory in place until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Winds out of the west will gust 40 to 50 mph through the morning but should diminish by the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bobby R. Dupree
Anchorage police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect
The United States Navy will christen DDG-128 the USS Ted Stevens on Aug. 19.
USS Ted Stevens will be ‘most powerful’ warship in the world
file
Dr. Ben Carson visits with Alaska youth amid controversy
The crash site of a Piper PA-18 aircraft is seen at the bottom of a steep ravine on the Yentna...
Denali National Park suspends recovery effort for 2 crash victims, downed aircraft
Alaska State Troopers badge
Suspect, victims identified in Dillingham double homicide

Latest News

Rain and wind move across the state
MF- ANC 65 deg. days 8-22-23
Sunshine for Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday
MF- ANC 65 deg. days 8-22-23
Sunshine for Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday
Alaska's Weather Source
Rain and wind sweep across the north coast, sunshine develops to the south