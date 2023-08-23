Sunshine for Wednesday, rain arrives Thursday

High winds and rough surf for northern Alaska
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Southcentral and southeast Alaska are enjoying August sunshine. However, southcentral has just another day of dry, warm weather, before a new storm shows up and delivers clouds and rain to the region.

And another low is rotating north of the state, with high winds and rough surf showing up over north and northwest coastal communities. Wind gusts are expected to hit 45 to 60 mph from Tuesday night to Wednesday mid-day. Rain will also impact the Brooks Range, sending water levels on river and stream systems higher as 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall through Saturday.

High surf will be also be generated from the strong winds brought in by the northern low. The north and northwest coast could see water levels 1.0 to 1.5 feet above high tide line.

Hot spot for Alaska today was Hoonah, hitting 71 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson registering a low of 34 degrees.

