Alaska-grown produce struggles to catch up after brutally cold start to summer

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A warm and sunny August has allowed vegetable crops to begin making a comeback after a brutally cold and windy spring forced farmers to plant weeks later than normal.

Arthur Keyes, owner of Glacier Valley Farm in Palmer, said his vegetable crops are three weeks behind where it would typically be in an average summer in Alaska.

“In a normal August, we’d be preparing to start harvesting the onions, and I’m kind of hopeful that we’ll get a couple of extra weeks into September before we have to start pulling everything out of the ground,” Keyes said.

Keyes said the colder weather has not only delayed his vegetable crops, but has also stunted the growth on his farm, such as his white and red onions. Earlier in the season he began selling the crops as green onions; younger, immature onions that are picked before they fully grow.

He said warmer and drier conditions in July and August have allowed his onions to finally mature, but he expects they won’t be as big as they normally are before they have to be pulled.

“It’s definitely not going to be a bumper crop, because the size is smaller,” Keyes said. “I think the barn will be not quite as full as it’s been in years past, but we’ll have some onions for sale, probably in October.”

The backward weather pattern, however, has benefited hay farmers — who last year saw one of the worst seasons on record. Gary Tullos, owner of Tullos Funny Farm in Soldotna, said in a phone conversation Thursday afternoon that this year’s harvest was exceptionally better than last year.

During this time last year, Tullos had piles of undergrown hay on his property that were unable to dry out due to constant rainfall. Tullos said he’s already harvested all the hay for this year and has sold out his bale stock.

As for vegetable farmers, Keyes suspects some farms will take a financial hit from this year’s season and that prices at farmers markets have already been affected.

“You’re going to see increased costs at the farmers markets and probably the grocery stores, just because the availability is not there [and] the size isn’t there,” Keyes said. “The costs have stayed the same and the production was reduced because of the lack of sunny weather.”

Keyes said this season’s harvest could lead to price changes next year as well, but that residents have continued to support locally-grown products at the South Anchorage Farmers’ Market despite this year’s cost increase.

“Your greatest variety that you’re going to see of Alaska-grown products is going to be at the farmers markets,” Keyes said. “You’re going to experience flavors and tastes and quality that you’re not going to find anywhere else.”

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.