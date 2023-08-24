Anchorage Assembly moves on to emergency cold weather shelter after voting against mass shelter project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One of Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s key priorities since taking office is being sent back to the drawing board. The Anchorage Assembly on Tuesday voted down a proposal to fund a 150-bed mass homeless shelter and navigation center.

By a vote of 9-3, the Assembly voted against using $11.1 million to fund the construction of the Tudor Road and Elmore Road shelter and navigation services center.

At the meeting, some of the assembly members expressed concerns that some of the funding sources listed by the Bronson administration to construct the project would divert funding away from critical municipal services. Others questioned if it was the wisest use of funds, considering the administration still doesn’t have a plan for financing and staffing the facility’s operation.

Following the vote, assembly members Anna Brawley, Chris Constant, and Felix Rivera felt the money should be used for more immediate needs. They introduced a proposal to appropriate some of the potential funds identified by the administration to fund the municipality’s 2023-2024 Emergency Cold Weather Sheltering plan.

Rivera said the Anchorage Health Department has said they will be relying primarily on non-congregate shelter this winter.

At a recent meeting, the health department said funding will be the number one obstacle for housing those dealing with housing insecurity this winter. Homeless coordinator Alexis Johnson said funding this year’s Emergency Cold Weather Shelter plan will cost roughly $7.4 million for 400 individuals.

“What this resolution is specifically looking at is appropriating about $2.4 million for October to December emergency cold weather shelter. Right now, we are not looking at January through April. That is something we will look at in the future,” Rivera said.

Additionally, Rivera said the goal is to get a plan in place with a list of providers by September. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for the Sept. 12 Assembly meeting.

Mayor Bronson said he was present at the Assembly meeting when the vote took place on the mass homeless shelter and navigation center — just not in the Assembly chambers.

“I made a decision not to be in there,” Bronson said. “I thought it would be better if I wasn’t because maybe they could have a more free debate amongst themselves. You know, I was condemned for not being in the room, I’m upstairs watching, I don’t know what they want. It wouldn’t have changed the outcome.”

Bronson was scheduled to be at a VIP reception with Dr. Ben Carson and Gov. Mike Dunleavy from 5-6:30 p.m. prior to a fundraising event hosted by the Anchorage Republican Women’s Club.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.