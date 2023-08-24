Construction greenlighted for major airport project, leaving those in close proximity with major concerns

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Bronson administration is applauding a Federal Aviation Administration decision to allow construction of a new air cargo facility on the Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport’s south side.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Mayor Dave Bronson reacted to the approval of what is a controversial project to some in nearby neighborhoods.

The FAA gave the air cargo terminal project’s environmental assessment a finding of “no significant impact,” but concerns among neighbors remain high.

The project to develop an express cargo terminal on the southern end of airport property would be built near a neighborhood in the Sand Lake community. The Bronson administration calls the FAA’s decision a win for the community, saying it creates more space for planes to park, plug into ground power, fuel, and de-ice, among other things. The project would establish Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport as the first point of entry for air cargo entering the United States.

The mayor points to this as an economic win and said the construction will be able to help accommodate more air cargo traffic since the airport is already the third busiest air-cargo airport in the world.

“When you are talking about more than 1,300 construction jobs to build it and close to 225 permanent year-round jobs, this major airport expansion project is a game-changer for Anchorage and Alaska,” Bronson said.

Bronson emphasized he’s happy that NorthLink Aviation worked with local neighborhoods to obtain insight on the project, but those living near the proposed site have major concerns and unanswered questions.

Matt Sanders, a Sand Lake resident with the nonprofit Alaskans for Ethical Development, said many are worried about increased noise, air, and light pollution, amid concerns about well water quality as well.

“This is the closest project to a residential area in the entire nation,” Sanders said. “The magnitude of this project — and the emissions that are blowing 700 feet away from dozens of children and seniors who are not physically and financially able to move out of the community — it’s a huge impact.”

Sanders maintains it’s the right project — but the wrong location.

After the project is completed, de-icing of planes will take place closer to existing neighborhoods. That has residents worried about PFAS getting into the drinking wells nearby.

“They’re having to buy water so they can have safe drinking water for them and their children — it is not acceptable,” Sanders said.

Neighboring residents expressed worries that corners were cut to get approval for the project.

“The airport claims that they want to be a good neighbor — if they want to be a good neighbor, get us water at an absolute minimum,” Linda Swiss with the Sand Lake Community Council said. “Support us in monitoring the noise, support us in monitoring air quality. And no one is talking about the decreased value of our homes.”

The mayor says the FAA permit will allow NorthLink to proceed with construction on a 120-acre plot of land at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport soon.

