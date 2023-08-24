New series Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions examines options for solving homelessness

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Homelessness can seem like an insurmountable problem, both to those seeking shelter and city leaders tasked with finding solutions. Those challenges are especially pronounced in Anchorage, where winter conditions are unforgivingly extreme, and outdoor deaths are on a record pace in 2023.

In search of solutions, the Investigative Team at Alaska’s News Source traveled to Houston, Texas, a city often touted as a role model for its efforts to move people from the streets into stable, permanent housing.

In Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions, Alaska’s News Source examines the example of success in the Lone Star State and other programs employed across the U.S., seeking solutions to the growing problem of homelessness in the Last Frontier.

The new series starts on Monday, Aug. 28. The podcast below offers a sneak peek into the series.

