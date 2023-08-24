Rainy days ahead!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As expected the rain is moving through Southcentral on Thursday. For Anchorage, the rain will be light, turning to showers by the afternoon. The heaviest rain is expected around Cordova. By Friday morning, Cordova could see more than 2.5 inches of rain. Anchorage will see less than a half-inch of rain, about three-quarters of an inch in the Mat-Su.

This same system is moving through Southwest Alaska bringing rain to Bristol Bay and the Kuskokwim Delta. High surf is likely today around the Kuskokwim Delta, particularly from Kipnuk to Quinhagak. Strong southerly winds will help push waters 2 to 5 feet above normal high tide Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.

The rain will swing north and into the Brooks Range. The Noatak and Kobuk river basins are expected to see 2 to 4 inches of rain through the weekend. This will cause rivers to rise to near bankfull with possible flooding early next week. Anyone working or recreating in the area should be aware of high water and the possibility of extra debris in the rivers.

A second system moves into Southcentral Friday night and sticks around through Saturday. That will push even more rain through Southcentral, Southwest and Western Alaska through the weekend.

