A rainy weather pattern for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August sunshine over southcentral waned through the day Wednesday as clouds started drifting into the region, the harbinger of seasonal change. August is typically one of the wetter months, but has been drier and warmer than normal in Anchorage.

A series of fall-like low pressure systems will impact the state over the next week.

Rain will be the predominant precipitation, but it is also the time of year that higher elevations could start accumulating termination dust.

A high surf advisory over the north coast will expire late Wednesday, as winds taper off.

West winds 35 to 50 pounded the region, sending waves slamming into beaches, and officials warned of likely erosion and debris washing ashore.

Nice August weather, warm and sunny, stays in place over the southeast region through the end of the week. The area will see highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Hot spot in Alaska was Northway, hitting 74 degrees. The cold spot was Noatak registering a low of 27 degrees.

