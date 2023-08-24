Tennessee couple lost for days in Interior Alaska recalls harrowing tale

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - After a harrowing eight-day tale of survival in Interior Alaska’s wilderness, a couple from Tennessee recounted their story for a Fairbanks public radio station.

In an interview with KUAC reporter Dan Bross, the hikers — 50-year-old Jonas Bare and longtime travel partner 37-year-old Cynthia Hovsepian — acknowledged that “simple bad choices” turned a three-hour hike into a search and rescue operation by Alaska State Troopers and local volunteers.

The two left Chena Hot Springs Resort — roughly 60 miles by road from Fairbanks — on Aug. 10 for a day hike, but soon found themselves lost as they navigated through forest that had fallen victim to wildfire, featuring burned trees that made it difficult to follow the path.

Ultimately, Bare and Hovsepian found themselves trudging through terrain made more difficult by marshy tussocks.

“[There were] giant pillows that — as soon as you took a step in, you had to take all the energy just to put your foot back out to step up again,” Bare recounted to Bross. “It was exhausting.”

They eventually were forced to take shelter in the woods and made camp at four separate locations over the eight days, according to Bare. He said by Aug. 12, they had run out of the snacks they carried with them and didn’t eat much more, being careful to avoid berries that they were unfamiliar with.

Bare said hunger was never an issue, but thirst was.

“We never thought about it. We never dealt with it. We never felt the hunger,” he said. “We just wanted to keep moving. The water was so — we just seemed like we could not drink enough water. We were so thirsty all the time.”

Keeping close to a creek that snaked through the hills, Bare said they made numerous trips away from their water source to find a way out.

“[We] ran across a couple bears and nothing was really scary for us, but you know, we were very vigilant about our surroundings all through the night,” Bare said. “You can’t sleep, you have to keep the fire going. You just take little breaks here and there and you just keep pushing.”

With no communication devices, they were left to fend for themselves.

Bare said he saw search aircraft in the skies near where they were, but a small fire to draw them with smoke wasn’t enough.

After a week out in the woods, Bare said they were becoming weak and hypothermic.

“We knew like, if we didn’t get out of there on our own accord, we’re dead.”

To make matters worse, Bare said Hovsepian is visually impaired and was not able to keep up the same amount of hiking that he was doing, so he constructed a “safe area” with enough firewood to keep the fire going and told her he would return in five hours and began hiking north.

Finally, Bare says he ran across two hikers who got him back to the hot springs. From there, Bare guided rescuers in a helicopter back to the spot where Hovsepian was.

In his worn physical and mental state, Bare said his own father, who had traveled to Alaska to aid in the search for his son, barely recognized him.

“That’s probably the picture that people see in the media; he is in shock and I am in shock,” Bare said.

The two made it back home to Tennessee by Sunday night.

Bare expressed immense gratitude for those who worked the rescue operation and thanked state troopers, military members, and local volunteers for trying to find them.

Editor’s note: KUAC reporter Dan Bross shared his radio interview with Alaska’s News Source for this story.

