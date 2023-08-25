$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A massive project valued at roughly $200 million could bring major benefits to the Alaska economy and better infrastructure to Ted Stevens International Airport, according to the CEO of the company building it, but some neighbors continue to raise doubts that it’s a wise decision.

The NorthLink Aviation project includes the construction of a new air cargo facility on the airport’s south side, which will create more space for planes to park, plug into ground power, and de-ice the exterior.

NorthLink Aviation’s chief executive Sean Dolan maintains that although the airport is the third-busiest cargo airport in the world, Anchorage’s airport lacks infrastructure.

“We’re going to provide new infrastructure to support cargo operations ... We’re going to build a recovery and recycle system to recover de-icing fluid to recycle it,” Dolan said.

The team also plans to construct a warehouse which will serve as the first point of entry for good coming into the United States.

Many residents of the Sand Lake neighborhood are worried about possible contamination from the use of chemicals in de-icing formulations. The airport has to use a large amount of de-icing fluid to ensure planes are safe when taking off and in flight.

“Right now, that de-icing fluid goes into the stormwater system and ultimately goes into neighboring water bodies including Cook Inlet,” Dolan said. “During the 2021-2022 winter, that’s 949,000 gallons of propylene glycol — and that’s not good for the environment, that’s not good business.”

The project plan includes recovering and recycling the glycol fluid in an effort to protect the Cook Inlet, reduce carbon dioxide emissions, and lower costs for air cargo carriers, according to Dolan.

After a long review process, the Federal Aviation Administration gave the project’s environmental assessment a finding of “no significant impact.” Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson applauded the decision to allow construction on the project to begin.

“I’m happy that NorthLink Aviation worked with local neighborhoods, including Sand Lake, to obtain buy-in from the community,” Bronson said.

Steve Gervel, president of the Sand Lake Community Council, says the council does not have an official stance on the project — even though the group did vote down a resolution to not support the project.

Still, some have major concerns with the proposed site — over what they say would be increased noise, air and light pollution, along with a diminished water quality — and many unanswered questions remain.

“I was visiting one of our neighbors over there who are on a private well, that has been contaminated by PFAS chemicals and they’re having to buy water so they can have safe drinking water for them and their children, is not acceptable,” said Matt Sanders with the nonprofit Alaskans for Ethical Development.

Residents such as Linda Swiss with the Sand Lake Community Council are troubled with the de-icing of planes, which would take place closer to existing neighborhoods, with some worried about PFAS getting into the drinking wells nearby.

“The whole water issue from day one, the whole noise issue, air quality — I mean we’re going to have 747 jets blasting air, blasting jet exhaust into our neighborhood,” Swiss said.

They maintain that it’s the right project, but at the wrong location.

Dolan disagrees, saying it’s the best spot for the project at the Airport.

“I have the utmost respect for the people that have opposed our project, but when you strip this all down, this is about development versus no development,” Dolan said. “The FAA, at the end of the day, looked at the facts, the science, the engineering and came to the determination that this was a good project for the airport.”

According to Dolan, the permitting process was rigorous but he said he is thrilled that initial clearing and construction of the project has already begun, setting them up for what he believes will be a good construction season in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.