AmeriCorps CEO marks Alaska visit with stops around the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year, thousands of young people join AmeriCorps, a government agency designed to help those in need to improve lives, strengthen communities, and foster civic engagement across the nation.

“Our goal is to lift up the way in which Alaskans are serving their neighbors,” AmeriCorps Chief Executive Officer Michael Smith said.“But also to spread the word about the rich opportunities that lay if we invest more in our rural communities and in our tribal communities, which are so important and rich here in Alaska.”

Smith visited Alaska this week, spending time in Scammon Bay, Bethel, Fairbanks, and Anchorage where he engaged with Alaska Native leaders and community members on pressing local issues. According to Smith, about 30% of AmeriCorps funding goes towards rural communities.

“I’ve never seen anything like this here, I’ve never seen a community like Scammon Bay where the river freezes over and can only get supplies delivered, sometimes via barge, where milk costs $20 a gallon,” Smith said.“The things that are hard in other cities or towns, or even other rural communities, are 10 times more challenging in some of these communities.”

Other issues Alaska faces include issues include climate change, food security, and workforce development.

“I have to say, I’ve also been so impressed with the ingenuity, with the innovation, with the rich traditions and cultures that we see in these communities,” Smith said.

As a federal agency, AmeriCorps works with nonprofits to provide disaster assistance services, create economic opportunity, promote environmental stewardship, advocate for education, develop healthy futures and aid veterans and military families.

“We want Alaskans to become AmeriCorps members so that they’re homegrown,” Smith said. “And we’re going to see what policies we need to change so we can reduce the barriers to our grants and reduce barriers for folks that might be serving.”

According to their website, AmeriCorps serves 36,000 locations across the country, provides $800 million in grants every year, and has around 200,000 members and volunteers.

Currently serving under the Biden-Harris Administration, Smith formerly served under President Obama and led the My Brother’s Keeper initiative at the White House.

