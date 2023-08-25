Code red issued, alert warning raised due to latest Shishaldin Volcano eruption

Ash cloud seen by pilots
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An explosive eruption Friday at Shishaldin Volcano on the Aleutian Chain raised renewed unrest, resulting in a higher level of warning status by the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

The color code was raised to “RED” and the alert level to “WARNING.”

The volcano had shown increasing seismic activity in previous days and it ramped up Friday morning.

After noon Alaska time, the observatory put out an activity notice, writing that an ash cloud was reported by pilots. AVO says the report noted the cloud rose to 28,000 feet.

Additional observations noted the cloud at 30,000 feet, with the lower portion of the ash blowing northeast and the higher portion veering east. AVO says in eruptions like the one from Shishaldin on Friday, pyroclastic and mud flows are likely on the immediate flanks of the volcano. Ashfall is likely downwind of the volcano.

There are four levels of codes and alert levels. Aviation Color cold RED means an eruption is imminent with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere likely, or an eruption is underway or suspected with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere (ash-plume height specified, if possible).

Volcanic alert level WARNING means a hazardous eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected.

Find more weather alerts and information here

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers patch
Tennessee couple lost for days in Interior Alaska recount harrowing tale
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska
Construction greenlighted for major airport project, leaving those in close proximity with major concerns
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
Alaska State Troopers patch
Iowa man drowns while attempting to save son near Tanalian Falls
The Anchorage School District says discussions about school closures will continue this year
ASD superintendent says conversation around school closures will continue this year

Latest News

August 24, 2023.
Veterans Business Outreach Center program celebrates opening with ribbon cutting
FastCast morning digital headlines for Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Morning FastCast Aug. 25, 2023
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite concerns from...
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents
Tennessee couple lost for days in Interior Alaska recount harrowing tale
Tennessee couple lost for days in Interior Alaska recount harrowing tale