Code red issued, alert warning raised due to latest Shishaldin Volcano eruption

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An explosive eruption Friday at Shishaldin Volcano on the Aleutian Chain raised renewed unrest, resulting in a higher level of warning status by the Alaska Volcano Observatory.

The color code was raised to “RED” and the alert level to “WARNING.”

The volcano had shown increasing seismic activity in previous days and it ramped up Friday morning.

After noon Alaska time, the observatory put out an activity notice, writing that an ash cloud was reported by pilots. AVO says the report noted the cloud rose to 28,000 feet.

Additional observations noted the cloud at 30,000 feet, with the lower portion of the ash blowing northeast and the higher portion veering east. AVO says in eruptions like the one from Shishaldin on Friday, pyroclastic and mud flows are likely on the immediate flanks of the volcano. Ashfall is likely downwind of the volcano.

There are four levels of codes and alert levels. Aviation Color cold RED means an eruption is imminent with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere likely, or an eruption is underway or suspected with significant emission of volcanic ash into the atmosphere (ash-plume height specified, if possible).

Volcanic alert level WARNING means a hazardous eruption is imminent, underway, or suspected.

