Multiple storms funnel rain to Alaska

A wet and windy stretch of August weather
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:35 PM AKDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of storms through the week leaves Alaska with August rain and wind as the weekend approaches.

Anchorage saw 15 of 24 days of August so far with daytime highs that hit 65 degrees or more, but that is likely to end with the current fall pattern in place. Rain takes over the rest of the month. Southcentral will see a slight break Friday, still showers, but a break before the next storms system arrives Friday night to Saturday. That next system brings in heavy rains through Saturday. Amounts could range from 1.35 inches in Anchorage to more than 1.7 inches in Wasilla, Homer and Kenai. Rainfall amounts go to 2.5 to 5.3 inches from Seward and Whittier to 5 plus inches in Valdez through Saturday.

Hot spot was Eagle, 77 degrees. Cold spot was Point Thomson with 29 degrees.

