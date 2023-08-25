Residents voice concerns as Assembly approves body-worn camera contract for APD

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage residents can expect to see police officers wearing born-worn cameras sometime this year, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The efforts to equip officers with body-worn cameras were aided by the Anchorage Assembly approving a contract between the police department and a body-worn camera supplier at Tuesday’s assembly meeting.

However, residents are still a bit pessimistic.

At the most recent assembly meeting, proponents of body-worn cameras on officers voiced frustration over the process, citing the police department has not followed through on past promises relating to body-worn cameras.

Residents reminded Assembly members and the police department that voters approved a special tax levy in 2021 for the police department to purchase body-worn cameras, after 31-year-old Bishar Hassan was fatally shot in April 2019 by three Anchorage police officers when he walked toward them and pulled out a handgun, later determined to be a BB gun.

“Talk about a hamster wheel — I don’t know if this is 2020 or 2023. Here we are once again talking about taxes that we voted for for body cameras. And yet, we still don’t have them,” said Michael Patterson, with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

This time, residents said they want some guarantee and transparency about when the first body-worn cameras will hit the streets, who will be wearing them, and how long it will take for full implementation.

The assembly approved a five-year, roughly $6.5 million contract with Axon for body-worn cameras and surveillance equipment for the police department.

“There’s a validity problem with this now — we’ve paid for something we haven’t got the guarantees. This whole process has been anti-democratic. We are paying for stuff. We want accountability for the police,” Patterson said.

An official with the Anchorage Police Department said the cameras are scheduled to be rolled out in the fall of this year. The police department will start with 30 cameras for approximately 30 days to confirm that all systems are working correctly and that data can be shared. Afterward, they will seek to bring 350 body cams, 350 dash cams, and 10 interview room cameras. Full implementation is planned for mid-2024.

Rich Curtner of the Alaska Black Caucus said he wants to see more information released to the public about this process.

“I’m concerned. I don’t know why it’s limited to 30 — and we have a question about who those 30 are going to be, you know, because there’s maybe 50 officers on any shift at one time. There’s a lot of questions about who’s going to have those body cameras and how long the project to try these out is going to be,” Curtner said.

Curtner and others said they would also like to continue discussions and create a policy surrounding the automatic release of body-worn camera recordings. The current policy states the chief of police has full discretion over the proactive release of body-worn camera recordings associated with officer-involved shootings.

