Short pause before the rain returns for the weekend

Friday day brings a pause between systems before rain moves back in to Southcentral Friday night.
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 7:23 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Most parts of Southcentral Alaska will get a little bit of a pause from the rain on Friday as one system departs the region and another moves in, but the pause doesn’t last long. Rain moves back into the Kenai Peninsula by Friday afternoon and into Anchorage by Friday night. Prince William Sound should expect to see some rain throughout much of Friday. This rain extends through the weekend around Prince William Sound.

An atmospheric river is set up, dragging moisture into the north Gulf Coast. This will linger into early next week. For Anchorage, the rain sticks around through at least Saturday afternoon, then turns to showers for Saturday night and Sunday.

A flood watch is in place for Southcentral starting Friday afternoon through Saturday. All this rain is likely to make rivers and streams rise. Flooding could also occur in urban areas with poor drainage.

The same storm system that moved through Southwest and Southcentral yesterday is continuing to push into northern Alaska. The Noatak and Kobuk river basins could see between 2 and 4 inches of rain through the weekend. Rivers are expected to rise and some sand bars could become covered. This could push additional debris into the rivers. If you are working or recreating along the shores, please keep a watch on the water levels.

