APD warns parents about posting personal information online

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new school year can be exciting for families, and many want to share the moment with friends and family. But families should be cautious about what private information they post online, according to the Anchorage Police Department.

“You have to be very careful and very intentional about the information you put out there,” APD School Resource Officer Rich Sargent said.

Sargent said families should remind students to not talk to people they do not know and accept rides from people they do not know. In the digital world, that also applies to online communication — families should be cautious about personal information they post online, such as their current location or where their students attend school.

“You want to make sure you have the right settings to protect your information, your private information, and you need to decide what type of information you want to put out about yourself and your kids,” Sargent said. “In this digital age it’s real easy to put that type of information together and in some cases, you could have identity theft, or worse, you could have fraud.”

Sargent said that, as far as he knows, no students have been lured away from school grounds in Anchorage using personal information gathered online. But APD has seen cases of people using information gathered online to generate fake profiles.

“It’s not uncommon for us to find out about people that have created fake profiles on chat groups and they can kind of work their way into a chat group with other students just using information that they find that’s readily available to the public,” Sargent said.

APD also warns that families using an online platform to coordinate carpooling plans should be cautious about not over sharing private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, vehicle types, children’s names and when children may be home alone. Families should also make sure to have the names and contact information for anyone transporting their student.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.