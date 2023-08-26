‘Armed and dangerous’ Anchorage shooting suspect taken into custody

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with four existing warrants who was wanted in connection to a shooting earlier this week has been taken into custody, the Anchorage Police Department says.

According to public information officer Cherie Zajdinski, 53-year-old Bobby Dupree has been taken into custody. No further information about the charges he faces — or which agency made the arrest — have been made available as of Friday evening.

Anchorage police were called to the 2400 block of McRae Road on Monday a report of a shooting.

Officers at the location were told that 53-year-old Bobby R. Dupree got into a disagreement with another man outside of a residence, during which he shot the man in the lower body. Police said Dupree was gone by the time they arrived at the scene.

That victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

An arrest warrant was issued for Dupree for second-degree assault and third-degree misconduct involving a weapon.

