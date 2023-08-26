Ice allocation main focus of Sullivan Arena contract worksession

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A worksession on Friday brought a new contract for the operation of the Sullivan Arena in front of members of the Anchorage Assembly — and presented new questions about how the facility will be operated in the future.

The new contract would allow O’Malley Ice and Sports Center, LLC, to run the three municipal-owned ice rink facilities in Anchorage — Ben Boeke Arena, Dempsey Anderson Ice Arena, and the Sullivan Arena — until Aug. 31, 2028, with an opportunity for a one-time extension for five additional years of service.

As it is currently written, the contract allows the O’Malley firm to take 50% of profits from the use of the arena after deducting its operating costs. O’Malley would be responsible for routine maintenance of the facilities such as snow removal and parking lot sand dispersal in winter, repairs of doors and locks, and other minor. The municipality, as the owners of the facility, would be responsible for work to repair depreciation of infrastructure, heating and air systems, fire suppression systems, and other larger projects.

O’Malley would not receive any payments for their management of the facilities, according to the municipality’s purchasing director Rachelle Alger.

“We’re not paying the entity,” Alger said. “They’re not receiving a payment to perform services. At all.”

In previous contracts with other operators, a management fee was paid by the municipality for their administration of public facilities. The arrangement was further explained by Renee Stewart with the office of Economic and Community Development.

“They receive 50% of what is left after they pay all the expenses they’re responsible for. They keep 50%, and then 50% is provided to the municipality along with a percentage contributed to the capital reserves fund,” Stewart said.

Anchorage Assembly chair Christopher Constant explained what the community is concerned about with regard to new management.

“It’s the question about what happens to ice time when only one organization is in possession and control of the ice, and what protections are established so that the ice is meted out fairly to the various entities in the community,” Constant said.

Members of the community expressed their concerns about allocation of ice time for youth hockey, adult hockey, figure skating and other activities.

Darryl Thompson, president of the Alaska State Hockey Association, reminded those at the meeting that this is an issue the municipality has already faced. The Alaska Firebirds hockey team struggled to be allocated ice time for their girls-only games and practices, which resulted in legal action against the Municipality of Anchorage that produced a settlement agreement that bound the city to equitable ice sheet allocation. Anchorage joined programs to ensure its ice time was properly distributed.

“As a result of that lawsuit, the city entered into an agreement with then-existing programs for how to manage and equally allocate the ice, and established by way of a settlement agreement — priorities in terms of figure skating, adult hockey, high school hockey, and how to dole out the ice,” Thompson said.

Since then, the popularity of ice sports in Anchorage has exploded, resulting in an even greater need for ice time. New programs like Challenge Alaska — which fields a sled hockey team, a special hockey team, and two teams for veterans — were not included in the present list of ice allocations. Decisions were made based on the number of teams fielded last season, even though there are more teams playing this year.

Thompson also explained that Anchorage is a big draw for some adult hockey competitions like the LaBatt Adult Tournament that brings players north every April. That tournament’s most recent event was held in Seattle, but Thompson said leadership expressed a desire to return to Anchorage and the Sullivan Arena. Having one entity allocating ice time makes it easier to host things like tournaments, he said.

Stephen Agni, one of the owners of the O’Malley Ice and Sports Group, explained that as operators the group has plans for a “multi-use model” that uses the arena’s on-ice activities to urge the community to return to the Sullivan. A family-friendly Halloween event is planned for October, and musical entertainment is slated to return after that — booking mostly Alaska-based artists to start.

“If there are any complaints or concerns about how the ice is being allocated, they can of course take their complaints, if we do not address it properly, to Purchasing,” Agni said, referring to the municipal department that drafted the contract.

Constant, at the close of the meeting, addressed the need for the body to learn more about the requirements of the hockey community in order to return the building to widespread public use.

“Mr. Thompson mentioned that there was a settlement agreement that related to the distribution of municipal ice, and it took sthe form of a reiteration as a working memorandum, but that conversation may not have been — or may not be — informing the process for ice allocations now,” Constant said.

He also reiterated that this isn’t a threat to the hockey community — it’s a chance to learn how to best serve them, as well as other athletes who want to book some of Anchorage’s precious ice time.

“We’ll take the opportunity to educate ourselves on what that history is, and hope that the various user groups who are engaged will make sure that whatever process they’re using is kind of in the spirit of the agreements. Because before all of us, there was a court settlement avoided by people saying we’re going to make sure the women and the ice skaters and all those other people get a fair shot at the ice,” Constant said.

“And I can tell you, there is no better sport to watch in this state than a young girls hockey team kicking the boys’ butt. It’s amazing to witness,” Constant said. “So I want to make sure that we make room for those young ladies who, in the history didn’t have a chance — but now they do.”

