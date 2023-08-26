Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Keith Degraff poses with his state record rockfish officially weighing in at 42.4 pounds caught...
Fishing Report: Alaskan angler hauls in monster state record rockfish
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Code red issued, alert warning raised due to latest Shishaldin Volcano eruption
Alaska State Troopers patch
Tennessee couple lost for days in Interior Alaska recount harrowing tale
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite concerns from...
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents

Latest News

A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Thousands converge on National Mall to mark the March on Washington’s 60th anniversary
The summer heat wave and low rainfall recently revealed a hidden shipwreck at the bottom of the...
Hidden shipwreck from World War I found at bottom of Texas river