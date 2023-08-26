Strengthening food security, one village garden at a time

EKLUTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - As the cost of living increases, putting food on the table is becoming more difficult across the nation and especially in Alaska.

The Eklutna Tribal Conservation District Garden is what the future looks like. What started out as a community garden has grown into a model for how villages in Alaska can strengthen their food security.

On a single acre of land, a model garden is being built to demonstrate how gardens can be done in different areas of the state — growing fruits, vegetables and traditional plants.

Gardens have already been planted in five villages.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.