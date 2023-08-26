Wet & windy for the last weekend of August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Widespread rain is heading for southern Alaska Friday evening and this has prompted a widespread (areal) flood watch for the Southcentral region. Rainfall, heavy at times, will swell rivers and streams across the region, and other parts of the state.

A high surf advisory for the Bering Strait coasts and Saint Lawrence Island north-facing shores. North winds 40 to 55 mph will send waves pounding into the beach. The advisory goes through Sunday evening.

Hot spot was Ketchikan with 72 degrees and the cold spot was Atqasuk, dipping to 32 degrees.

