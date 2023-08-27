First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With less than a week left in August, a storm is bringing the first significant fall-like conditions to much of Alaska.

An area of low pressure moved into Western Alaska Saturday, with a front sliding across Southcentral. This forced the winds to climb over 40 mph in the Anchorage Bowl, over 50 mph on the Anchorage Hillside, Turnagain Arm, and near Palmer.

Although the highest winds will begin to drop late Saturday evening, If you are in Anchorage, along Turnagain Arm, or in the Mat-Su, you should be prepared for high winds through Sunday morning.

Thousands of power outages were reported by Chugach Electric and Matanuska Electric Association on Saturday afternoon. Chuchach Electric says they have more than a dozen linemen working on power restoration.

As of 3:00 this afternoon, we have more than a dozen Chugach linemen and a four-man contract crew working on outage... Posted by Chugach Electric on Saturday, August 26, 2023

This storm is also delivering heavy rain to much of western and Southcentral Alaska. Anchorage picked up close to a third of an inch, while more than an inch and a half fell in Seward and Talkeetna. Wasilla and Palmer saw more than two-thirds of an inch of rain Saturday. Drier weather is likely for Anchorage, Wasilla, Palmer, and the eastern side of the Kenai Peninsula Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, but heavier rain is likely for Seward and near Prince William Sound.

A flood watch is still in effect for the Copper River Basin, Matanuska, and Susitna Valleys where localized flooding along streams and creeks, and standing water is possible. A Flood Advisory was issued for the Little Susitna River where water levels are rising. Near Houston, minor flooding is expected Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring calmer winds for much of Southcentral, and drier conditions for Anchorage, Wasilla, and Palmer, but be prepared for continued heavy rain near Seward and across Prince William Sound.

