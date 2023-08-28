Chick-fil-A debuts new sandwich Monday

The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.
The sandwich will be on menus nationwide starting Aug. 28.(Chick-fil-A)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:46 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, Chick-fil-A is adding a new sandwich to its menu option.

Chick-fil-A is introducing the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich.

The popular fast food chain said the new sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet topped with pimento cheese and pickled jalapeños. It is served on a toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

Chick-fil-A describes the sandwich as having a “classic Chick-fil-A flavor with a sweet and subtly spicy kick.”

They said during testing, customers rated it high on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the original Chick-fil-A Sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich rolls out at Chick-fil-A locations nationwide beginning Monday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & I Street
No injuries reported in Downtown Anchorage structure fire
Patrick Druckenmiller, University of Alaska Fairbanks Museum of the North, 2023.
Inside Denali National Park & Preserve, a dinosaurian discovery of historic proportions
High winds hit Alaska Saturday.
First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite concerns from...
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents

Latest News

A woman attending a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting bows her head in prayer...
Jacksonville killings refocus attention on the city’s racist past and the struggle to move on
Officials say a federal hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting left three dead...
Investigation underway in Jacksonville mass shooting
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
FILE - People watch from their vehicle as President Donald Trump, on left of video screen, and...
Biden is ‘old,’ Trump is ‘corrupt’: AP-NORC poll has ominous signs for both in possible 2024 rematch