Dead humpback whale calf washes up near Juneau, may have been struck by vessel

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The discovery of a dead humpback whale calf known as “Tango” near Juneau is under investigation by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s Office of Law Enforcement.

Tango, one of the calves of a well-known whale named Sasha, was found washed up on the shore of Hump Island in Favorite Channel on Friday and reported to the agency’s 24-hour stranding hotline.

A post-mortem examination on Saturday revealed the injuries sustained by the whale calf were consistent with a vessel strike.

Earlier in the week, NOAA Fisheries received a report of a possible vessel whale strike, but the agency does not know yet if it’s connected to Tango’s death.

Vessels are bound by certain rules regarding how long they can remain near a whale and how close they can come to it.

Vessels are not to get within 100 yards of humpback whales or remain in whales’ proximity for over 30 minutes, according to federal regulations and viewing best practices.

NOAA’s investigation is continuing and the agency said it will not comment further on the details of its work. Anyone with information that may be of helpful to the agency is encouraged to call the enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.

