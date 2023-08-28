In Depth Alaska: Mayor Dave Bronson talks about the homeless crisis in Anchorage

By Alaska's News Source Staff
Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:40 AM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The investigative unit for Alaska’s News Source has produced a five-part series on possible solutions for the community’s homeless crisis, airing August 28 through Sept. 1.

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson sat down with reporter Mike Mason for more than 20 minutes to discuss his thoughts on how to deal with the problems of homelessness.

Mason began by asking what the mayor’s vision is for handling the issue.

