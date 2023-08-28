In-depth: Search and Rescue save lives and provide closure to families across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Search and Rescue team helps to locate lost and injured individuals, all in an effort to bring loved ones back home. It’s a tough job in the state of Alaska though, with rescuers often dealing with missions amidst difficult conditions.

In Alaska, search and rescue is dispatched by the Department of Public Safety, commonly known as the Alaska State Troopers. According to Troopers, the SAR Coordinator is on standby around the clock to assist Troopers in locating people. In addition, a variety of assets are available to SAR operations, including K9 search and recovery units, which are provided through their sister organization North Paw K9 Search and Recovery.

The nonprofit volunteer organization brought the dogs out to Kincaid Park on Sunday to show active training works and how they find people lost or missing in our vast state. For this training, someone was hiding in the woods from the dog and the dog would smell an item that belongs to that person. It’s then up to the dog to find them.

“We treat this basically like reality, somebody’s lost out here in Kincaid Park and so we’re basically going to work it like a real missing person case,” said Shanon Kimball, director of North Paw K9 Search and Recovery.

These K9s help with urban search and recovery. They are trained in trailing, detecting human remains and specific air scents.

“We’re walking to the point last seen of the individual and basically we’re going to find the scent article that was left behind and we’re going to try to find the directional of the track,” Kimball said.

Tracking can be tricky though. It’s harder for the K9s to pick up scents when it’s windy, or if there are intersections of trails. The scents can even be blown downhill. They are actively tracking scent and skin cells that the human has lost.

Once the K9 finds the person they are tracking, they get many treats, as all of this is just a game to them.

“Dogs are a great asset, it’s a very, very helpful tool for incident command folks to have in their toolbox to help,” said John Gomes, the director of the Anchorage team.

Another tool search and rescue uses is Program Lifesaver, which uses a watchband to locate individuals with cognitive disorders.

It’s designed to assist law enforcement or other agencies in finding someone who is mobile but may not know they’re in danger, like someone with Alzheimer’s, dementia, kids with autism, or even someone with brain damage. Many of them are prone to the behavior of wandering, which can become life-threatening.

“I’ve been with the program since 2011. We have always found someone who’s on the program and has the transmitter on them and we found them alive because we found them quickly,” said Dean Cox, the treasurer of the Anchorage Search and Rescue team.

Cox maintains it gives people peace of mind, especially if they have loved ones dealing with cognitive disorders. The program has saved thousands of lives and ensured that over 4,000 people have come home safely.

The Anchorage Search and Rescue team is entirely volunteer-based, everyone who does it has a passion to help bring loved ones home. Many who volunteer spend a lot of time away from their family and a lot of money on training and gear to be a part of the team. Although there are several search and rescue teams around the state that operate in different capacities, all are connected through the Alaska Search and Rescue Association.

Gomes says to remember there are some vital steps for people to follow when their loved one goes missing.

“Get it reported immediately, time is of the essence, always time is of the essence, don’t hesitate, err on the side of caution ... just be diligent, don’t wait, get other folks involved, that’s the biggest thing,” Gomes said.

Gomes says if someone gets lost in the woods, the best thing to do is to stay put. The more a person moves, after they’re lost, the harder it is to find them. People are also encouraged to share their plans before they go exploring.

You can learn more about the Anchorage Search and Rescue Team on Facebook or on their website. They run on the kindness of donations from the community and accept applications online.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.