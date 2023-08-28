Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest has been made after a fire in Downtown Anchorage on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

Gary S. Morris, 35, is charged with second-degree arson, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire on West Eighth Avenue near H Street at 3:28 p.m. Officers talked to a witness and got a description of a man seen walking away from the burning building.

An officer found Morris on H Street. Morris was holding a metal pipe and resisted arrest, according to the news release. When backup arrived, they were able to take Morris into custody.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the arson and said Morris did not live at the home.

The residence appeared to be unoccupied, with renovations underway, police said. No injuries were reported.

