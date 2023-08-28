Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire

A picture of the incident shows flames reaching toward the top of the structure’s roof as ash blankets the windows
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An arrest has been made after a fire in Downtown Anchorage on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Anchorage police.

Gary S. Morris, 35, is charged with second-degree arson, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal mischief and violating conditions of release.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire on West Eighth Avenue near H Street at 3:28 p.m. Officers talked to a witness and got a description of a man seen walking away from the burning building.

An officer found Morris on H Street. Morris was holding a metal pipe and resisted arrest, according to the news release. When backup arrived, they were able to take Morris into custody.

Police are still investigating the motive behind the arson and said Morris did not live at the home.

The residence appeared to be unoccupied, with renovations underway, police said. No injuries were reported.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & I Street
No injuries reported in Downtown Anchorage structure fire
Patrick Druckenmiller, University of Alaska Fairbanks Museum of the North, 2023.
Inside Denali National Park & Preserve, a dinosaurian discovery of historic proportions
High winds hit Alaska Saturday.
First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite concerns from...
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents

Latest News

Alaska to Mexico Marathon raises money to battle polio
Alaska to Mexico Marathon raises money to battle polio
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska
FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
FastCast Aug. 28, 2023
The nonprofit organization brought dogs to Kincaid Park, Sunday, to show how active training...
In-depth: Search and Rescue save lives and provide closure to families across Alaska