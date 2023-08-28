Man dies in bull attack in Minnesota

FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s...
FILE PHOTO - A man died in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said.(Unsplash)
By Reed Gregory and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - A man died from injuries in a bull attack in rural Minnesota, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a 911 call Saturday reporting an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm property in Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived on scene and euthanized the bull in order to render aid to the victim.

The victim was later pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office identified him Monday as Jerry Altman, 64, of Parkers Prairie.

The incident remains under investigation. Further details on the attack, including specifics about the animal, were not immediately released.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & I Street
No injuries reported in Downtown Anchorage structure fire
Patrick Druckenmiller, University of Alaska Fairbanks Museum of the North, 2023.
Inside Denali National Park & Preserve, a dinosaurian discovery of historic proportions
High winds hit Alaska Saturday.
First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite concerns from...
$200M Anchorage airport cargo facility comes with benefits, CEO says, despite lingering concerns from residents

Latest News

Alaska to Mexico Marathon raises money to battle polio
Alaska to Mexico Marathon raises money to battle polio
FILE - Elton John is back home after being hospitalized for a fall.
Elton John briefly hospitalized after fall
Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire
FILE - In this April 15, 2009 file photo, Samuel "Joe the Plumber" Wurzelbacher, who made news...
Joe the Plumber, who questioned Obama’s tax policies during the 2008 campaign, has died at 49
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska