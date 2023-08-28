No injuries reported in Downtown Anchorage structure fire

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have been no reported injuries in a structure fire that sent smoke billowing above Downtown Anchorage on Sunday afternoon.

According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire department was contacted about the blaze near Eighth and H Streets just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Boyd said the fire was brought under control around 3:50 p.m. Six units were on location around 4:30 p.m.

A picture of the incident shows flames reaching toward the top of the structure’s roof as ash blankets the windows.

AFD asks people to avoid the area while crews continue to work the scene.

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street(John Walker)
Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shishaldin Volcano from a previous eruption in August. Timothy Shangin was on a flight passing...
Code red issued, alert warning raised due to latest Shishaldin Volcano eruption
Keith Degraff poses with his state record rockfish officially weighing in at 42.4 pounds caught...
Fishing Report: Alaskan angler hauls in monster state record rockfish
Bobby R. Dupree
‘Armed and dangerous’ Anchorage shooting suspect taken into custody
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
Anchorage police warn public about good Samaritan jewelry scam
High winds hit Alaska Saturday.
First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain

Latest News

High winds hit Alaska Saturday.
First fall-like storm of the season hits Southcentral with high winds, heavy rain
Patrick Druckenmiller, University of Alaska Fairbanks Museum of the North, 2023.
Inside Denali National Park & Preserve, a dinosaurian discovery of historic proportions
UAF research crew makes major discovery of dinosaur 'coliseum' inside Denali National Park and Preserve
Making memories at the Alaska State Fair
Making memories at the Alaska State Fair