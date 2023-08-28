No injuries reported in Downtown Anchorage structure fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There have been no reported injuries in a structure fire that sent smoke billowing above Downtown Anchorage on Sunday afternoon.

According to Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd, the fire department was contacted about the blaze near Eighth and H Streets just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Boyd said the fire was brought under control around 3:50 p.m. Six units were on location around 4:30 p.m.

A picture of the incident shows flames reaching toward the top of the structure’s roof as ash blankets the windows.

AFD asks people to avoid the area while crews continue to work the scene.

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street (John Walker)

