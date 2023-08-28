NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Denali National Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Transportation Safety Board on Monday released a preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in Denali National Park and Preserve earlier this month.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on Aug. 9 about 60 miles northwest of Skwentna. Pilot Jason Tucker, 45, of Wasilla, and passenger Nicolas Blace, 44, of Chugiak, were both killed in the crash.

The report detailed that the plane, a Piper PA-18, was operated by Willow Creek Aviation and was being used for sheep hunting in a remote area when it went down.

The hunting area, as well as a landing area, had previously been scouted in a Cessna 206 by the pilot and two hunters, who were planning for an eight- to 10-day hunting trip.

Around 8:30 a.m. on the day of the crash, Tucker, Blace and another hunter left Big Lake Airport and landed at an airstrip in Donkey Creek, where the hunters got off and their gear was unloaded. The pilot returned to Big Lake Airport to pick up the Piper PA-18 in order to take the hunters to the planned hunting site.

When the pilot returned to Donkey Creek, Blace boarded the plane with his gear and Tucker told the other hunter he would be back for him in about two hours.

Around 4 p.m., the other hunter who was still at the Donkey Creek airstrip contacted family members regarding the late aircraft. Around 9:30 p.m., a Federal Aviation Administration alert notice was issued for the overdue aircraft.

The planned flight overview and accident site location for the plane that crash on Aug. 9, 2023, in Denali National Park, killing two people. (NTSB)

After the wreckage was located on the morning of Aug. 10, the National Park Service made multiple trips to attempt recovery of the deceased and the wreckage but was unable to due to the steep and unstable terrain. Recovery attempts were suspended on Aug. 21.

During one trip to the crash site, an NTSB drone was used to document the scene. The report noted that debris was located on the canyon wall about 400 feet above the crash site. Images taken at the site were also released.

Weather information in the report for the day of the crash was limited due to the remoteness of the crash site and the lack of nearby weather reporting facilities, the NTSB said.

The report said future recovery efforts will be evaluated by the NPS if conditions improve.

The full report can be viewed below.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.