Search underway for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search is underway for an overdue plane near Cape Yakataga, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, left Glennallen at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday traveling to Ketchikan. Troopers believe two people were on board.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center notified troopers of the overdue aircraft at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the last communication with the aircraft was about 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga.

The area was searched Monday morning with an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130, but weather conditions have not allowed for other aerial search efforts.

Troopers said search efforts are ongoing.

