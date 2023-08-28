Search underway for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga

FastCast digital headlines for Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 1:39 PM AKDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A search is underway for an overdue plane near Cape Yakataga, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

The plane, a Beechcraft Bonanza, left Glennallen at 8:50 a.m. on Sunday traveling to Ketchikan. Troopers believe two people were on board.

The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center notified troopers of the overdue aircraft at 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

Troopers said the last communication with the aircraft was about 18 miles inland of Cape Yakataga.

The area was searched Monday morning with an Alaska Air National Guard HC-130, but weather conditions have not allowed for other aerial search efforts.

Troopers said search efforts are ongoing.

