Wet week ahead, as August continues to see above average precipitation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Wet weather continues to take hold on parts of Alaska, as a more fall-like weather pattern begins to emerge. From Western Alaska to the Slope region, gusty winds are leading to high surf advisories. This high surf will lead to the possibility for coastal erosion from Seward Peninsula, up the Chukchi Sea Coastline and from Utqiagvik eastward.

While gusty winds will impact northern parts of the state, Southcentral is gearing up for a very wet stretch of weather. An area of low pressure nestled in between two ridges of high pressure will bring a plume of moisture into the region. Although winds won’t be much of an issue with this system, it will be very wet with flooding possible for area rivers and streams. While the heaviest rain will stay confined to coastal regions of Southcentral, further inland will still see heavy rainfall. The Susitna Valley remains under a flood watch through the middle of the week, as recent rains have led to a rapid rise in the Susitna River and smaller creeks.

The rain will increase in intensity throughout Monday, with the heaviest rain arriving by the afternoon. It’s likely that inland locations could see up to, if not more than half an inch of rain by nightfall. Meanwhile coastal regions could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of rain into Tuesday morning. While winds won’t be much of an issue today across Southcentral, Turnagain arm winds will increase through the night into Tuesday. While not nearly as strong as this past weekend, any winds could lead to another round of power outages for parts of the region.

This wet weather will stick around through much of this week, with dry time built in between each passing rain chance. With clouds and rain expected to remain in the forecast, one can expect to see daily highs stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The only exception will be Tuesday, as southeasterly winds could warm many spots into the mid to upper 60s.

To the southeast, a ridge of high pressure will keep things on the dry and sunny side today for much of the panhandle. It is possible that additional record highs could be broken today, although it won’t be nearly as warm as the previous afternoons. While dry weather can be expected today, building rain chances arrive through the week, with highs dropping into the upper 50s by weeks end.

