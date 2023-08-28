Work begins to expand parking on south side of Potter Marsh

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On Monday morning crews were taking down trees on the south side of Potter Marsh, beginning a project to expand the parking lot and put in 35 spaces.

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game project is being financed with federal highway funds, according to Sue Rodman who manages the Anchorage Coastal Wildlife Refuge, which includes Potter Marsh.

In addition to new parking, the project will include a vault toilet and a safer place for school buses to pick up and drop off children, Rodman said.

“This is intended to revamp this parking lot to make it safer,” Rodman said. “We’ve got a lot of school kids that get on the bus here and get off every afternoon. We’ve got ice skaters in the winter and a lot of visitors come here to view the birds and other wildlife that frequent the Potter Marsh.”

The work is likely to cause some inconveniences for people who live in the neighborhood and collect their mail at the bottom of the hill.

Part of the project involves moving about a dozen large mailboxes to the other side of the parking area. Rodman said there will be a point where residents won’t be able to access their mailboxes but the department is working with the Postal Service to minimize that time, hopefully to just a couple of days.

“Making sure that locals have access to their mailboxes up through the moment when we actually have to move them,” she said.

Rodman said the project is on the fast track and should be mostly completed by the end of September. In the meantime, officials are asking people not to park on the south side.

“Find another place to recreate for the next couple of weeks and we will get this place fixed up and then there will be more parking for everyone,” she said.

