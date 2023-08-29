Anchorage bank robbed for second time this summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage bank was robbed for the second time in as many months on Monday afternoon in the Russian Jack Park neighborhood.

According to the FBI Anchorage Field Office, the Credit Union 1 branch on Debarr Road was robbed by a man in sunglasses at around 2:45 p.m. The suspect furnished a demand note, threatening to harm individuals in the bank if his instructions were not followed.

The same bank was also robbed last month. The FBI has not said whether the two incidents are related.

The suspect stands approximately 5 feet, 11 inches, to 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He is described as having a raspy voice and wearing a blue sweatshirt and sunglasses.

The FBI asks anyone with information on the robbery to contact the Anchorage Field Office at 907-276-4441 or tips.fbi.gov.

Surveillance photo of suspect in bank robbery at Anchorage Credit Union 1 branch on Aug. 28, 2023. (FBI)

