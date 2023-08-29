Anchorage man hit by truck dies from injuries

FastCast morning digital headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An 85-year-old man died Sunday, three days after being hit by a truck on the University of Alaska campus.

The man, identified by Anchorage police as Carlton Higgins, was pronounced dead at an Anchorage hospital from “injuries he sustained in the collision,” according to a release by the Anchorage Police Department.

Police said Higgins was hit by a Ford F250 pickup while walking through a crosswalk on Piper Street near Spirit Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 24.

According to the report, the truck driver turned north onto Piper Street from a parking lot on the west side of the road. After being hit, police responded at 1:36 p.m. and Higgins was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries by medics with the Anchorage Fire Department.

The truck driver remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said, and no charges were filed as of Tuesday. Piper Street was briefly closed near the intersection with Spirit Drive after the incident.

