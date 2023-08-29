‘Devastating’: High school teacher dies after power pole falls on her during lunch break

According to officials, a South Carolina teacher, 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson, was killed by a fallen power pole earlier this month. (Source: WRDW)
By WRDW staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/Gray News) - A high school teacher in South Carolina has died after a power pole fell on her while she was walking earlier this month.

WRDW reports that 31-year-old Jeunelle Robinson was walking on Main Street in Wagener when a tractor-trailer struck overhead powerlines causing a power pole to fall on her last week.

Witnesses said Robinson was walking on her lunch break from Wagener-Salley High School. She tried to get out of the way but couldn’t.

The tragedy has left the town in shock.

“Our prayers are with her,” Wagener Mayor Michael Miller said.

The community held a special prayer a day after the crash in honor of Robinson.

“It’s hard for small towns to make it in certain situations that nobody is prepared for,” Miller said.

Robinson was a social studies teacher at the school.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, power lines were seen on the ground as rescue crews responded to the scene.

Miller said law enforcement and emergency responders did everything they could.

Robinson was taken to Aiken Regional and then flown to Augusta University, troopers said.

According to Dominion Energy, the truck broke several utility poles and brought down energized lines.

After Robinson’s death, school officials paused daily after-school activities, including a weekend football game.

“This tragedy is devastating to all of us as Ms. Robinson was in her second year teaching social studies at Wagener-Salley. Over the past year, she became friends with numerous colleagues and developed meaningful relationships with many of our students,” the school said in a statement. “She was genuine and sweet to everyone she encountered, her time here feels much too short.”

The Wagener Police Department added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with Wagner Salley High School staff, students and teachers. We are praying hard for the family and friends of the injured teacher. May God touch and heal each and every one of you.”

This week, attorney Justin Bamberg spoke on behalf of the Robinson family.

The family hasn’t currently filed a lawsuit.

However, Bamberg said what happened to Robinson was an avoidable risk due to the infrastructure problems found in rural America, saying the poles that went down were potentially more than six decades old and suffered severe wood rot.

Copyright 2023 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wreckage found during search for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit...
Biden to observe 9/11 anniversary in Alaska

Latest News

A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
The 2023 Alaska State Fair winning pumpkin sits on display in Palmer.
A fitting number: state champion pumpkin tips scales at Alaska State Fair
Kristin Perry, Senior Ambassador Giffords Gun Owners for Safety
Michiganders discuss gun safety reform and firearm injury prevention; look ahead to issue in 2024
This photo, provided by MTA New York City Transit, shows water from a water main break...
127-year-old water main gives way under NYC’s Times Square, flooding streets, subway station
Michiganders discuss gun safety reform and firearm injury prevention; look ahead to issue in 2024