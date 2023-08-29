Flooding concerns remain for Southcentral, as waves of rain stick around

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Recent rains continue to lead to rising waters across Southcentral, as excess runoff has prompted a few rivers and creeks to approach, if not exceed flood stage. With ongoing rain through the week, any additional runoff could lead to low-lying areas across Southcentral and some roads to flood. You’ll want to be vigilant of any flood prone areas near the Susitna River, as the river has been holding above minor flooding for several hours now.

Some dry time can be expected through the day Tuesday, with peeks of sunshine. While this will briefly help flooding concerns, another band of rain returns into the evening. While the rain hasn’t been necessarily heavy, the longevity of the rain is keeping parts of Southcentral under a flood watch through Wednesday morning. Isolated to scattered showers will stay with us into the afternoon, before the rain increases by the evening commute.

It’s likely that areas from Seward and east into Prince William Sound could pick up an additional 1 to 2 inches of rain through tomorrow morning. Inland locations of Southcentral will see significantly less, with many spots likely registering .25″ to .50″ of accumulation. Winds will also be an added impact through the day, as wind shift from the east out of the South-Southeast. With gusts upwards of 30 mph possible, it’ll once again be a breezy afternoon for some. These winds will warm parts of Southcentral into the mid to upper 60s, although the vast majority of the region will likely see highs in the realm of 57 to 63 degrees.

Southeast is set to begin to cool down, as clouds and rain make an eventual return. Both today and tomorrow will feature isolated to scattered showers, with the widespread rain holding off until Thursday. With the shift in the weather pattern, temperatures in Southeast will quickly drop back into the upper 50s through highs in the coming days.

Elsewhere across the state, fall weather is making an appearance with no signs of it letting up. Temperatures along the Slope and through Western Alaska will top out in the upper 40s and 50s, while the Interior will make a run into the 60s and 70s. Isolated thunderstorms are possible for parts of the Interior, but shouldn’t cause any significant wildfire concerns.

Looking ahead through the close of August and into September, trends are likely shifting to a wetter and cooler pattern for much of the state. While we have seen our first notable fall-like storm over the past weekend, another storm bares watching Wednesday into Thursday. The remnants of a Typhoon will move south of the Aleutians bringing winds and rain to coastal regions of Alaska through the close of the week.

Have a safe and terrific Tuesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.