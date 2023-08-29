Multi-vehicle crash closes O’Malley intersection

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital forced the closure of the New Seward Highway and O’Malley Road intersection.

The Anchorage Police Department said in a release that a box truck ran a red light after exiting the highway off the southbound ramp and hit four other cars, causing a fiery crash that sent five occupants to the hospital.

According to police, all those involved were expected to live. Those who were hospitalized were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the entire intersection is closed and will remain shut down until “sometime this afternoon.”

Police say officers initially responded at around 7:38 a.m., shortly after the truck ran the light. The department did not specify why the driver did not stop.

The truck first hit a Toyota Tacoma and a Honda Accord that were driving westbound on O’Malley, then hit a Jeep Grand Wagoneer and a Nissan Sentra that were traveling eastbound.

The Major Collision Investigation Unit responded to the scene, according to police, who added that no charges or citations have been filed yet.

The department noted that several passersby stopped to help pull the occupants of the cars out of the burning vehicles.

“The Anchorage Police Department is extremely grateful to all the citizens who stopped and helped pull occupants from the burning vehicle,” the department wrote. “Undoubtedly, they may be credited with saving lives today.”

