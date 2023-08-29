Periods of rain round out August

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A flood warning has been issued for the Susitna Valley’s Yentna, Skwentna, and Susitna rivers as flooding as been noted along the Yentna and Skwentna rivers this afternoon, impacting lodges and other properties. The warning is in effect until 6 pm. 1 to 3 feet of water is reported over banks. River forecasters warn that water levels are higher than they have been in about a decade. A flood watch encompasses Prince William sound.

High surf advisories were in effect for the north coast, with west winds producing high waves and leading to beach erosion. The advisory will expire at midnight.

An extensive flood watch stretches across the Brooks Range, where rains are keeping rivers, creeks and streams at high levels. In fact, the Delta, Tanana and Nenana rivers will see high water for the next several days. Nenana, the town, could see some flooding from the Nenana river and small rivers and streams in the Denali area could also see flooding. Mud and rock slides are possible along the south slopes of the Alaska Range between Isabell Pass and Denali through mid-week.

The southeast region of Alaska saw sunshine to start off the work week, with summery conditions hitting the 70s for daytime highs, and the hot spot for the state was in this part of the state Monday too. That was Klawock, where it hit 80 degrees!

The cold spot was Kaltag registering a low of 29 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.