2 Tribally-owned affordable housing projects net $7.5 million boost from HUD grants

KENAI, Alaska (KTUU) - More affordable housing will be constructed on the Kenai Peninsula thanks to a $7.5 million grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

During a visit to Kenai, HUD Secretary Marcia L. Fudge announced that the Kenaitze/Salamatof Tribally Designated Housing Entity will receive the grant as part of a larger $128 million effort to invest in affordable housing for Tribal communities.

Funding for the grant comes from the Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive, which must be used on new construction, rehabilitation, or infrastructure supporting affordable housing in Tribally-controlled land, including reservations. “This vital funding allows Tribes to make investments in safe, affordable housing,” Fudge said. “I am pleased to make this announcement here in Kenai, Alaska, where Tribes face pressing and unique challenges in providing housing to families. Indian Housing Block Grant Competitive awards provide Tribes with funding to address these challenges in ways that best serve their communities.”

The Kenaitze/Salamatof Tribally Designated Housing Entity is one of 22 communities across the country that were selected to receive the grant, and plans to use the money to construct 13 housing units. Planning meetings from earlier this month to discuss usage of the funds indicate that the housing will be used by elders of the tribes.

The Tlingit Haida Regional Housing Authority in Juneau also received $7.5 million in grants from the same program, and plans to use the award to build 13 housing units for families.

