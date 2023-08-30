Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days

The 8.5-megawatt, 45-acre farm is expected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes
The 8.5-megawatt, 45-acre farm is expected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes
By Carly Schreck
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s been just over a year since Gov. Mike Dunleavy and project leaders broke ground on what is now the largest solar farm in the state of Alaska.

The Houston Solar Farm stretches 45 acres off Hawk Lane near the new Houston High School and is expected to produce enough energy to power approximately 1,400 homes.

The farm is a four-way partnership between Matanuska Electric Association (MEA), the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, CleanCapital, and Renewable IPP — an Alaskan-owned independent power production company.

Construction on the project began in August 2022 and was completed this month, according to MEA. Julie Estey, senior director of external affairs and strategic initiatives for the Valley-based electric company, said the project aligns with MEA’s desire to diversify sources of energy.

“The big picture — especially with the uncertainty of the natural gas in Cook Inlet — is how do we diversify our energy portfolio so that we can keep producing affordable energy and have it be secure for our members?” Estey said.

According to Estey, about 85% of MEA’s fuel is natural gas, with the other 15% largely coming from renewable hydropower energy. Recently, MEA’s board of directors set a goal to output 50% of its power through renewable energy by the year 2050.

“We’ve had a carbon reduction goal to reduce our carbon by 28% by 2030, and we actually met that goal early,” Estey said. “So the board looked again at what we’re trying to achieve.”

CEO of Renewable IPP Jenn Miller said the project will help meet gaps in local energy demand, as Cook Inlet natural gas projections show declining resources.

“It’s really important for us to start diversifying our energy sources to meet that supply gap with things like solar, wind, hydro,” Miller said. “We need to start building and, really, it’s kind of a new growth area for the state.”

Miller’s company has been working on the Houston Solar Farm project since 2019. Last year, the foundation piles were installed with the 14,400 solar panels getting installed this summer. She said the panels should be on the grid producing energy in the next week or two.

“[What’s] really cool is it’s local generation that goes into the grid and is distributed to the MEA members and will likely get consumed right here in Big Lake and Houston,” Miller said.

Miller said the solar panels are bifacial, meaning the backsides of the panels are able to capture energy from the sun’s reflection off the snow in winter months.

MEA members will not see a cost increase on their bills due to the solar project and the farm is meant to offset the increasing costs of producing power for the company.

On Tuesday, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the Houston Solar Farm to celebrate the completion of construction.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Houston Solar Farm to celebrate the...
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday at the Houston Solar Farm to celebrate the completion of construction.(Matanuska Electric Association)
Watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Anchorage Fire Eighth Street & H Street
Man charged with arson after Downtown Anchorage fire
An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Alaska State Troopers patch
Wreckage found during search for overdue plane near Cape Yakataga
Kristin Lattrel said she's tired of the post office not delivering her packages.
‘It was an expensive dress that they just threw away’: Post office trashes package with woman’s bridal shower dress

Latest News

Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions: Unlike Anchorage, Houston, Texas homelessness plan is...
Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions: Unlike Anchorage, Houston, Texas homelessness plan is laser-focused on a single goal
More than a year later the airlines has completed renovations at the terminal including an...
Northern Pacific Airways delays plans to fly from Asia to Anchorage
The 8.5-megawatt, 45-acre farm is expected to produce enough energy to power 1,400 homes
Alaska’s largest solar farm to go online in coming days
Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions: Unlike Anchorage, Houston, Texas homelessness plan is...
Seeking Shelter/Seeking Solutions: Unlike Anchorage, Houston, TX, homelessness plan is laser-focused on single goal