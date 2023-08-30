Brandon Pili becomes first Alaskan in NFL in nearly 10 years after making Miami Dolphins roster

Brandon Pili makes Miami Dolphins roster
By Jordan Rodenberger
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 5:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Final cuts were made Tuesday across the NFL as rosters were dwindled down to 53 players. For the first time in nearly a decade, an Alaskan is on a roster.

Anchorage’s Brandon Pili is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman went undrafted out of the University of Southern California, but proved himself throughout training camp and the preseason to Miami coaches, and has the opportunity to become the first Alaskan since North Pole’s Daryn Colledge in 2014 to take an NFL snap.

Growing up in Anchorage, Pili — now 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds — went to Dimond High School where he was an all-conference wrestler, track and field athlete, and of course, football player, where he went on to become USC’s first-ever football letterman from Alaska, playing 52 games for the Trojans.

The Dolphins open their season Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers at 12:25 p.m. Alaska time.

Find more sports news and headlines here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Allie Ostrander in 2019
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
Surveillance photo of suspect in bank robbery at Anchorage Credit Union 1 branch on Aug. 28,...
Anchorage bank robbed for second time this summer

Latest News

The Chugiak Girls XC program placed a perfect score of 15 at the Big 8 Invite that featured...
Athletes of the Week: Chugiak girls cross country place 1-5, a perfect score in imperfect conditions
Brandon Pili makes Miami Dolphins roster
Brandon Pili makes Miami Dolphins roster
Channel 2 News Late Edition
Athletes of the Week: Chugiak Girls XC, perfect score in imperfect conditions
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance