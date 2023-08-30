Brandon Pili becomes first Alaskan in NFL in nearly 10 years after making Miami Dolphins roster

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Final cuts were made Tuesday across the NFL as rosters were dwindled down to 53 players. For the first time in nearly a decade, an Alaskan is on a roster.

Anchorage’s Brandon Pili is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins.

The 23-year-old defensive lineman went undrafted out of the University of Southern California, but proved himself throughout training camp and the preseason to Miami coaches, and has the opportunity to become the first Alaskan since North Pole’s Daryn Colledge in 2014 to take an NFL snap.

Growing up in Anchorage, Pili — now 6-foot-3 and 345 pounds — went to Dimond High School where he was an all-conference wrestler, track and field athlete, and of course, football player, where he went on to become USC’s first-ever football letterman from Alaska, playing 52 games for the Trojans.

The Dolphins open their season Sept. 10 at the Los Angeles Chargers at 12:25 p.m. Alaska time.

