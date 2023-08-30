Couple have baby in car on the way to the hospital, with dispatcher’s help

In addition to a new baby, the Pruitts said they also walked away with a new friend, the dispatcher that helped them.
By Robinson Miles and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple ended up having their baby somewhere in between.

Christina and Zachary Pruitt said they and their family were eagerly awaiting the arrival of their daughter, Brynlynn. They said the pregnancy was going well and hadn’t had any issues.

The Pruitt family said they were due to be induced on Monday, the only problem is they say Brynlynn decided to pick her own birthday.

While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple...
While some people decide between having a baby at the hospital versus at home, this couple ended up having their baby somewhere in between.(WFIE)

Christina Pruitt said she realized her daughter Brynlynn was coming early Sunday morning, so she and her husband Zachary packed everything they thought they’d need and left their home in Ohio County, heading for Evansville. Once they hit Owensboro, they had to make a decision.

“She was actually asking me, ‘Hey, should we go here to the hospital, or should we risk it and keep going to Evansville?’ and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” said Zachary Pruitt. “So I just kept driving, and we didn’t make it, but a mile past that bridge and she was ready.”

They hit a red-light stopping traffic for a construction zone. Christina Pruitt said she couldn’t go any farther. Zachary Pruitt called 911, and the dispatcher talked them through what to do.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I was just relying on the good Lord to help me, and he pulled through,” said Zachary Pruitt. “She’s perfect. There’s no problems. She’s beautiful, full head of hair.”

In addition to a new baby, the Pruitts said they also walked away with a new friend. The Spencer County dispatcher who helped them has since visited, and they say they’re sure they’ll be lifelong friends. They said she shared in some special moments, including hearing Brynlynn cry for the first time during the call.

“When someone’s in a situation like that with you, it creates a bond that’s unbreakable,” said Zachary Pruitt.

Despite the chaos of the birth, they said everything is going well now, and it’s given them confidence for next time.

“I know I’m definitely going to try and have a home birth next time,” said Zachary Pruitt. “I feel like a pro already.”

“I feel like we can handle it,” said Christina Pruitt.

The Pruitts said their experience has put them in a unique position: they say most people can’t easily go back to the hospital rooms where they had their kids, but one day they’ll be able to show Brynlynn exactly where she was born.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Allie Ostrander in 2019
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
Surveillance photo of suspect in bank robbery at Anchorage Credit Union 1 branch on Aug. 28,...
Anchorage bank robbed for second time this summer

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, businesses are seen along 2nd Street in Cedar Key, Fla.,...
LIVE: Hurricane Idalia unleashes fury on Georgia and Florida, swamping the coast and closing highways
Harrison Floyd
The only defendant in the Georgia election indictment to spend time in jail has been granted bond
FILE - A chair remains upright in the area of a mass shooting incident in the Southern District...
Baltimore police showed indifference leading up to July mass shooting, report says
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state...
White House says Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia looks for munitions from North Korea
Debris and smoke is seen in the aftermath of an attack on Kyiv on Wednesday.
Russia says major Ukraine drone attack reaches deep into its territory while Kyiv barrage kills 2