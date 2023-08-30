Delta Junction man killed in hit-and-run on Alaska Highway

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska (KTUU) - A 47-year-old man was found dead in the roadway late Tuesday night, leaving authorities in a search to find the motorist responsible.

Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch that Delta Junction resident John Emerick was hit and killed by a vehicle near mile 1421 of the Alaska Highway, just outside of town.

The offending driver subsequently left the scene, according to troopers, who responded to the scene around 10:18 p.m., along with emergency responders with the Rural Deltana Volunteer Fire Department and Fort Greeley Fire Division.

Troopers ask that those with any information or who may have witnessed the event call authorities at 907 895-4800, or submit an anonymous tip through the AKTips smartphone app or online at the Department of Public Safety’s tip site, or text the keyword “AKTips” TO 847411, following by the anonymous tip.

