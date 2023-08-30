Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses

By Paul Choate
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on Tuesday morning, according to Ken Barkley, director of Emergency Services for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m. at Talkeetna Tako in the area of East Main and D streets.

Photos shared with Alaska’s News Source from KTNA’s Phillip Manning showed the debris from the food truck, as well as windows broken out at multiple buildings including the Fairview Inn.

Barkley said four nearby businesses and a home sustained damage.

“Walls were actually pushed in in the home,” he said. “Furniture was actually moved inside the home.”

No one was inside the home when the explosion happened.

Most of the affected businesses lost all of their windows, according to Barkley, and furniture was damaged inside some of them.

“One of them was a brewery and a lot of the product there was affected by it and a lot of the product was damaged or lost due to the explosion,” he said.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal’s Office were called to the scene and are working to learn what caused the explosion.

Barkley said no injuries were reported.

“We’re just counting our blessings that nobody was injured because it was pretty, pretty catastrophic explosion. So the fact that nobody was injured is just amazing,” he said.

An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on Tuesday morning, according to Ken Barkley, director of Emergency Services for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.(Phillip Manning/KTNA)
