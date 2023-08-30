Gov. Dunleavy names new director of Office of Management and Budget

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a brief announcement on social media, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced that Lacey Sanders is the new director of the state Office of Management and Budget.

Sanders had been serving as deputy commissioner at the Department of Education and Early Development.

“Her experience is valuable to the State of Alaska, and I look forward to working with her in this capacity,” Dunleavy said in his statement.

The governor’s office declined to answer questions about why the previous director of state OMB, Neil Steininger left the job last week.

Before taking the new job at OMB, Sanders had previously served as Dunleavy’s budget director from December 2018 to July 2019 and then as a senior fiscal analyst for the Alaska State Legislature.

