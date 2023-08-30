K-9 officer dies from ‘brief illness’ after nearly 10 years of service, sheriff’s office says

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.
The Medina County Sheriff's Office said it is "heartbroken" at the loss of K-9 officer Blek.(Medina County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Authorities in Ohio announced the passing of a K-9 officer after a “brief illness.”

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office said it is “heartbroken” at the loss of K-9 officer Blek after the dog served its community for almost a decade.

The sheriff’s office announced Blek’s passing on Aug. 24.

Blek was a 10-year-old German Shephard who was trained in illegal narcotic detection, tracking, handler protection and suspect apprehension, according to the sheriff’s department.

“K-9 Blek had an amazing career with multiple narcotic and suspect seizures and he was wonderfully engaging at community events,” the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “K-9 Blek will be missed by his handler and his family, as well as the rest of the MCSO family.”

