Northern Pacific Airways delays plans to fly from Asia to Anchorage

A start-up airline that was supposed to offer flights between Anchorage and Asia more than a year ago has yet to take off.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A start-up airline that was supposed to offer flights between Anchorage and Asia more than a year ago has yet to take off.

Northern Pacific Airways originally planned to start flights last fall between Asia and destinations in the Lower 48 with a stop-over in Anchorage.

CEO Rob McKenney said at the time he anticipated about a thousand people a day would come through the airport’s North Terminal and that some of them would extend their stay in Alaska — giving a boost to the local economy.

More than a year later, the airline has completed renovations at the terminal including an updated passenger lounge and a ticket counter, but it has yet to offer any flights. McKinney blames the war in Ukraine.

The airline planned to fly through Russian airspace, which is now closed. McKinney explained that an alternate route over water is possible but the airline’s Boeing 757 jets need to get special approval from the Federal Aviation Administration which it hasn’t received yet.

McKinney said the plan to fly to Asia and stop in Anchorage is still in place, but flights aren’t likely to begin until the spring of 2024.

