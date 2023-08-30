Pastor, community leader, reflects on Mountain View's strengths amidst violent summer

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Mountain View neighborhood has had a rough summer, with homicides, shootings and a few scary situations unfold in the community’s streets and homes. Phil Cannon, the president of the neighborhood’s community council, says it’s an area that offers much more than the crime many know it for.

Cannon said God was speaking to his soul when he felt a calling to contribute to Anchorage’s northeast neighborhood — and he’s seen a lot there over the years.

“We definitely are a part of the ... urban core of Anchorage,” Cannon said. “Anchorage is a very spread out city but we don’t have a lot of like inner-city. But if we do it’s probably Mountain View and Fairview.”

That urban core is part of what Cannon said was attractive to him about the neighborhood.

“I moved to Alaska from Chicago so moving to Mountain View didn’t feel intimidating at all to me,” Cannon said. “We had lots of friends who were like, ‘Are you sure you want to move to Mountain View?’ We had people tell us, ‘Don’t move to Mountain View.’ But honestly moving to Mountain View felt like moving back to Chicago. It felt good. It felt right.”

The husband and father of four said he moved to Alaska, in 2005, to be a youth pastor for a church downtown. Then in 2011, Cannon moved to Mountain View, at first, because it was affordable, he said.

As Cannon became more and more integrated into the community, he began to see other upsides of living in the neighborhood.

“I feel like I could count on every person that I know,” Cannon said. “If I really needed something because I’m having a hard time, I could turn to them because I think that they also know that they could turn to me because when they’re in a hard time, I’ll be there for them.

“I think that the truth is that we all know that we all have hard times. I think that there is a kinship in that.”

He started attending community council meetings soon after he moved there.

“Our whole community is safer when we know each other,” he said. “If I know people’s names and I know their stories and they know me and they know my name and they know my story, that makes it a safer place. It also makes us healthier and it makes us actually a real community and not just people who live in close proximity to one other.”

Cannon said Mountain View had been in a revitalization phase for years when he moved there and had positive momentum going on. Cannon said he built on that momentum by getting more and more involved with the community, organizing events and eventually opening Mountain View Hope Covenant Church, in 2019, where he’s a pastor.

One of the points of pride in the Mountain View community, Phil Cannon said, is its diversity. A sign in the neighborhood said the neighborhood was named the most diverse neighborhood in the entire country in 2017.

“You live in relationship with your actual neighbors. Suddenly, it doesn’t really matter if they look like you or talk like you or eat food that you eat or not. Like, you’re friends, right?”

Things started taking a turn for the worse in the neighborhood about two years ago, Cannon said.

“We have all these people living in street parking,” he said. “We have woods and a campground filled with people. Like the woods that we just drove past, it’s filled with trails that people used to take their dogs back there and let them off leash, but you can’t do that anymore because if you do that they’re in everyone’s campsite.”

This summer has been rough, he said.

“We had a lot of crime in Mountain View this summer, violent crime, death,” Cannon said.

Cannon held a vigil in the neighborhood, earlier in August, to help the community heal.

“It was something we could do. It got neighbors out of their houses and let other people see, hey, here’s other people who care about these things too,” Cannon said.

The community leader was asked what he would say to someone who lived next door to where someone was killed.

“As a pastor, I can’t imagine. As a father, I can’t imagine. As a neighbor [I can’t imagine]. Fear is a real thing and it can’t be dismissed. As a council member, we are doing everything we can,” Cannon said.

Some of those efforts include having city and state officials and lawmakers at his council meetings.

Cannon said he’s also had the Anchorage Police Department at council meetings. The pastor said the police force has been listening and implementing suggestions and greatly helping the neighborhood.

The pastor said he also plans on bringing events back to the neighborhood, that took a break after the COVID-19 pandemic, such as a winter festival.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.