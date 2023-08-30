Pinky the dog finds forever home after spending 268 days at adoption agency

A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.
A dog named Pinky was adopted after spending 268 days at the Kentucky Humane Society.(Kentucky Humane Society)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:08 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Gray News) - A dog in Kentucky has found her forever home after spending nearly nine months waiting to be adopted.

According to the Kentucky Humane Society, Pinky the dog was one of its longest residents after she spent 268 days at the facility.

The animal care team said when Pinky first arrived, she was stressed and anxious whenever she was left alone. But with help from its behavior team, she made tremendous strides.

“We are beyond thrilled to see Pinky happy, healthy and thriving with her forever family,” the adoption team shared. “We are grateful for those who have been there for her every step of the way.”

Last week, Pinky’s care team celebrated her adoption with a special cake and shirts while they said their goodbyes.

“Pinky Pie, we’ve made our fair share of wonderful memories,” the team shared. “Pinky found an adoring family who will cherish her forever.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early morning crash that involved five vehicles and sent multiple people to the hospital...
5 people injured in crash that closed O’Malley intersection for hours
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the...
Human waste spread at Alaska’s News Source entrance, one of many businesses impacted by the homelessness crisis
Allie Ostrander in 2019
Allie Ostrander addresses 4-month competition ban for positive test of prohibited substance
An explosion destroyed a food truck and damaged a home and nearby businesses in Talkeetna on...
Explosion destroys Talkeetna food truck, damages home and nearby businesses
Surveillance photo of suspect in bank robbery at Anchorage Credit Union 1 branch on Aug. 28,...
Anchorage bank robbed for second time this summer

Latest News

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year
FILE - Alex Murdaugh speaks with his legal team before he is sentenced to two consecutive life...
Alex Murdaugh loses prison phone privileges after lawyer records phone call for documentary, officials say
Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from...
Trump blasts New York fraud case, claims he prevented nuclear war in transcript of April testimony
Delta Junction man killed in hit-and-run on Alaska Highway
Delta Junction man killed in hit-and-run on Alaska Highway
Police and beekeepers in Canada found themselves in a sticky situation this morning after...
5 million bees fall off truck onto roadway in Canada; drivers asked to close windows